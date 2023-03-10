Jackson Zoo Spring Break Camp set. See what to expect, how to attend

The Jackson Zoo Spring Break Camp, a popular program for youth ages 6 through 12, is back for 2023 for the first time in several years.

Angela White, Jackson Zoo recreation manager and development director, said the camp was started about seven years ago but was temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and management transitions at the historic zoological park.

The camp will be held daily from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, March 13, through Thursday, March 16.

Children will be able to learn about the many animals at the zoo and there will be zoo tours, recreational activities, carousel rides, educational enrichment programs, arts and crafts, and special guest speakers.

“A different zoo keeper will spend 15 to 20 minutes with the campers each day to teach them about all the animals at the zoo and the animals that are native to Mississippi,” White said.

Among the crafts activities will be a chance to make sculptures of zoo animals out of swizzle sticks. There will also be special frozen treats for all the children.

A maximum number of 20 campers will be registered for the program, so parents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Requirements for registration include a 121 Immunization Compliance Form (shot record) and a birth certificate, along with a registration fee of $75 per child (money orders only).

Parents must also provide transportation to the zoo, a healthy lunch/snack in an insulated lunch bag and a water bottle for their child each day of the camp. Children should also plan to bring a backpack and large beach towel.Interested applicants can register online at http://form.jotform.com/230655577010048 or in person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gift shop of the Jackson Zoo.

The Summer Camp is being hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. The Jackson Zoo currently exhibits over 100 species with a variety of special attractions including the African Rainforest, African Savannah, Asian Garden and Wilderness Mississippi areas. It is located in the historic 110-acre Livingston Park which the city first purchased as undeveloped land from Samuel Livingston in 1916.

The park is located at 2918 W. Capitol Street approximately 3.5 miles west of downtown Jackson or 1.5 miles east of I-220 at Clinton Boulevard.

For more information call 601-960-0655 or email abuck@jacksonms.com .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson Zoo Spring Break Camp set. See what to expect, how to attend