Food recall news: Nestlé Purina Petcare Company Expands Voluntary Recall of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets El Elemental Dry Dog Food in the U.S. Due to Potentially Elevated Vitamin D

Photos of the recalled Products

Company Announcement

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is expanding its voluntary recall of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food due to a supplier error resulting in potentially elevated levels of vitamin D in two additional product lots, which precede the production dates of the previously recalled lots. The original announcement was made on February 8, 2023. No other Purina pet care products are affected.

The expansion comes following an investigation prompted by Purina that uncovered new information about a production error from a U.S. supplier that was made only to this specific formula and resulted in potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs; however, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure. Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction.

A list of the additional impacted product is below. Bags of PPVD EL with the UPC Code and Production Code below should be immediately discarded.

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

Pet owners who purchased bags of the product listed above are asked to immediately stop feeding and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it. If signs such as weight loss, excessive drooling, vomiting, loss of appetite or increased thirst or urination have occurred in their dog while eating this diet, pet owners should contact their veterinarian.

Veterinary and other retail partners should remove and destroy the affected product from their inventory.

Please contact our team directly Monday - Saturday, 8am - 5pm CST at 1-800-345-5678 or via email at https://www.purina.com/contact-us for questions or assistance in getting a refund.

Original Recall