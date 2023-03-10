Polk County deputies help couple deliver baby on side of Lakeland road

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County couple was in their car and on the way to a hospital Friday morning when their baby girl decided to come earlier than expected.

The newborn’s father spotted two Polk County deputies and flagged them down to help deliver the baby near Highway 98 North and Carpenters Way in Lakeland.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Sgt. Evans and Sgt. Hubbard responded quickly and helped deliver baby Mylon Rae in the family’s Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The sheriff’s office said both mom and baby are healthy.

Friday also happens to be Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s birthday. The sheriff’s office said Judd was super excited to share this birthday with the baby.

“There’s born in the car on the way to the hospital special – and then there’s born in the car on the way to the hospital on Grady Judd’s birthday special! Happy Birthday little miss Mylon Rae. Sergeants Evans & Hubbard were happy to help welcome you to the world today!” the sheriff’s office posted on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.