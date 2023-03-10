Man accused of slamming into his girlfriend with a pickup in a Kennewick parking lot

A Kennewick man allegedly left his girlfriend bleeding in an Clearwater Avenue parking lot after beating her and hitting her with a truck, say police.

Officers are looking for Stephen Greenwade, 43, after the Tuesday night attack in the apartment complex parking lot on the 5200 block of West Clearwater Avenue.

Greenwade was arguing with his 50-year-old girlfriend about 9:20 p.m. in the parking lot when he allegedly hit her, Kennewick Sgt. Chris Littrell said. Greenwade then got into a 2000s model Silverado pickup and struck her with the truck, he said.

A teen initially called 911 to report the injured woman. When officers arrived, they found her in an apartment with significant injuries.

According to family members, the couple’s child watched the attack and also called police.

Stephen Greenwade

Police are searching for Greenwade on suspicion of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, Littrell said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Kennewick police using the non-emergency dispatch number, 509-628-0333.

People can submit tips anonymously at kpdtips.com . Refer to case number 23-018118.

The woman was treated at a local hospital and is back home recovering, family members told the Herald. They are hoping someone can offer information that leads to Greenwade’s arrest.

Court records show Greenwade’s pleaded guilty in 2015 to third-degree assault of a child. He was sentenced to four months in jail. He also has a 2008 conviction for a misdemeanor assault.