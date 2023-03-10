Some BDS teachers are frustrated by state legislation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Over the past couple of years the Florida legislature has approved and passed several education bills some consider to be divisive. In 2022 legislators passed the parental rights in education bill, better known as the “Don’t say gay” bill.

They also passed the W.O.K.E. Act, which bans teachers from having unapproved books on race and diversity.

“It seems like all our freedoms and rights are being taken away,” Association of Bay County Educators President Denise Hinson said.

Hinson said about half the teachers in Bay District Schools are so worried one of their books on classroom bookshelves may lead to a felony, they’re actually removing all books from the classroom.

“A lot of teachers are just packing up their classroom libraries because they’re afraid that, you know, it’s a felony,” Hinson said. “If you have a certain book in your classroom. So they would just rather not have the books.”

Hinson said students suffer the most because they don’t have access to classroom books. But Governor Ron DeSantis said outrage over the W.O.K.E. Act is overblown.

“That’s a hoax,” DeSantis said.

He said parents should be involved in what their students are reading.

“We believe in strong, rigorous education, we believe in the rights of parents to be involved in the education of their children,” DeSantis said.

But Hinson said teachers have always respected parents’ wishes.

“Parents have always had the right to choose and have always could come to us if they don’t like a book or if they don’t like something that’s going in our classrooms,” Hinson said. “All they have to do is talk to us.”

She said recent legislation has compelled many educators to leave the profession.

“Every time I turn around, it seems like another teacher is leaving,” Hinson said. And then who loses in that? Our kids.”

And more bills could soon be passed. Legislators are considering an expansion of the Parental Rights in Education Bill from K-3 to K-8.

The Teacher’s Bill of Rights would force teacher unions to have at least 60% of the teachers in the county be union members.

Unions would no longer be able to collect dues directly from members’ paychecks.

State investigators could investigate unions suspected of fraud, waste and abuse. The bill would also prohibit the distribution of union materials in schools.

“They’re being passed with no input,” Hinson said. “They don’t ask us, we’re the experts. We’re there every day in the classrooms with the kids. We are never asked for our opinions and what we feel.”

Hinson said fewer teachers lead to classrooms being taught by a substitute or being merged with other classes. That leads to more students in each class, making it a more difficult learning environment.

Hinson said she hopes politicians will begin meeting with teachers before crafting legislation that alters learning.

