Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

City discusses Climate Action Plan to have net zero emissions by 2035

By Zara Barker,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33pa1h_0lEp5f5w00

SAN DIEGO — Those leading San Diego’s Climate Action Plan have continued discussions while climate activists push city leaders for more concrete timelines, benchmarks and goals within the plan.

The goal of the Climate Action Plan is to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 and fair-share reduction by 2030. The city and some climate activists are calling it “bold and ambitious.”

How could the way we eat contribute to global warming?

“To me this is a celebration day. This is not perfect, but it’s also not cast in concrete,” said Councilmember Joe LaCava, chair of the environment committee. “It is an important milestone for what we’re going to do.”

“The climate action plan has targets for 2030 and 2035, which means the city has less than 10 years to complete many of its actions. And without timelines and benchmarks, it’s really hard to know whether the climate action plan will be successful or not,” said Brenda Garcia Millan, a researcher and policy advocate with Climate Action Campaign, ahead of Thursday’s meeting during a rally outside the city administration building.

The City of San Diego’s environmental committee first voted to support this plan in July 2022, but it was brought up for discussion and input from the community Thursday.

The six strategies of the plan are:

• Strategy 1: Decarbonization of the Built Environment

• Strategy 2: Access to Clean and Renewable Energy
• Strategy 3: Mobility and Land Use
• Strategy 4: Circular Economy and Clean Communities
• Strategy 5: Resilient Infrastructure and Healthy Ecosystems
• Strategy 6: Emerging Climate Actions

Within the strategies there are 21 measures, 17 performance targets and 190 actions to reach the city’s overall goal of net-zero.

The targets within the first strategy include phasing out natural gas from existing buildings by 45% by 2030 and 90% by 2035 as well as have zero natural gas in new developments and city facilities by 2035.

The targets within the second strategy include having 100% renewable or greenhouse gas emissions electricity and converting a majority of the municipal vehicle fleet to zero emission vehicles. The second strategy also has a goal to increase the use of electric vehicles and have 16% of all miles traveled by electric vehicles by 2030 and 25% by 2035.

The third strategy of mobility and land use aims to increase and walking and cycling by implementing bicycle master plan and community bike plan networks. This third strategy also aims to increase the use of public transit up to 15% for all residents trips by 2035. By 2035, the city aims to have a 6 percent reduction in citywide vehicle miles traveled, reduce the amount of driving and install roundabouts at intersections to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.

Laguna Beach OKs balloon ban to protect coast

The fourth strategy aims to divert waste from landfills, increase capture of landfill methane gas and increase wastewater treatment gas capture.

The fifth strategy plan has targets to restore natural lands, including restoring 350 acres of salt marsh land by 2030 and 700 acres by 2035. The goal is to also reduce San Diego’s dependence on imported water and plant more trees with a 35% urban tree canopy cover by 2035.

In the sixth strategy of emerging climate action, the overall goal to reduce residual emissions is still in need of reducing annual emissions by 6.5 %. Those specific goals are still being worked out, according to the city’s draft document.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Introducing ‘Fix This’: We get answers to San Diegans’ quality-of-life questions
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Here’s the next Dump Day event in the San Diego area
San Diego, CA2 hours ago
$400 million subsidy to keep San Diego's housing cheap
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
President Biden wraps up San Diego visit at Democratic National Committee event in North County
San Diego, CA1 day ago
President Biden visits San Diego to discuss submarine deal
San Diego, CA1 day ago
How to get on a waitlist for affordable housing in San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Most Escondido homelessness funds went to police, not homelessness programs, according to city staff report
Escondido, CA1 day ago
San Diego water reservoirs levels at 128%
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Photographer Chris Mannerino captures incredible photos of Air Force One in San Diego
San Diego, CA14 hours ago
Popular Retailer Announces Closure of All Stores in San Diego: All Items on Sale
San Diego, CA5 hours ago
Sidewalk issues drive complaints in Paradise Hills, Skyline. So why do they take so long to fix?
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
CEO of San Diego startup raced to wire money before Silicon Valley Bank failure
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Popular Bohemian-style café in Encinitas to re-open due to high demand, community support
Encinitas, CA2 days ago
San Diego Cliffs Likely to Collapse as Rain Continues
Encinitas, CA7 hours ago
BANK FAILURES PROMPT LA MESA CITY TREASURER TO ISSUE STATEMENT ON CITY’S FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
La Mesa, CA2 days ago
How the recent storms impacted San Diego’s water supply in reservoirs
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Ocean Beach Pier remains closed
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Campa-Najjar Wanted Professorship “ala Nathan Fletcher”
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
Where to get Pi Day deals around San Diego
San Diego, CA13 hours ago
As San Diego photographer faces more accusations, other legal problems arise
San Diego, CA6 hours ago
Residents speak out on ‘Smart Streetlights’ plan
San Diego, CA5 days ago
San Diego company helps to connect patients with care in Mexico safely
San Diego, CA4 days ago
'I know I’m Black, but I’m not a criminal' | SDSU researchers find racism in SDPD's treatment of unhoused Black people
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Xylazine or ‘Tranq’ is a new drug threat in West Coast cities, including San Diego
San Diego, CA5 days ago
New state bill from San Diego lawmaker will increase penalties for fentanyl dealers
San Diego, CA4 days ago
CHP Reports Another Jumper as the Coronado Bridge Awaits Barrier Project
San Diego, CA9 hours ago
From the brink of extinction, the California condor is making a comeback
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
Daylight saving time: Health experts, residents weigh in on springing forward
San Diego, CA3 days ago
$1 million California Lottery winner strikes gold at South Bay supermarket
San Diego, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy