foxillinois.com

Deer causes semi collision on IL-267 By WICS/WCCU Staff, 4 days ago

By WICS/WCCU Staff, 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. ISP Troop 6 Troopers responded to IL-267 at 12:55 p.m. for a crash involving two Truck Tractor Semi-Trailers. Unit 1 ...