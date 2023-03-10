Open in App
Menands, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dog abandoned outside the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

By Ben Mitchell,

4 days ago

The story has been updated to reflect the correct name of the humane society.

MENANDS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — At around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, surveillance footage shows an individual getting out of the passenger side of a grey sedan and leaving a kennel outside of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society before the car drives off. The humane society says the dog is a small brown male.

The humane society is asking for help identifying the individuals in the grey sedan. In some abandonment cases, there might be other animals in the home that might need assistance or care. Anyone who can help identify the individuals or have any information is asked to contact animalcruelty@mohawkhumane.org.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

