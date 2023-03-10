Open in App
The Comeback

St. John’s dumps former Big East Coach of the Year

By Chris Novak,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ML63B_0lEp3MjV00

The St. John’s Red Storm fired head coach Mike Anderson on Friday.

Anderson and the Johnnies fell on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. The Red Storm, who haven’t made the Big East Tourney semifinals since the year 2000, missed out again as they lost to top-seeded Marquette. A day later, the program announced the change in leadership two years after Anderson won Big East Coach of the Year.

Road to the Garden head of content Matt St. Jean tweeted, “St. John’s officially announced a change in leadership for the men’s basketball team. Mike Anderson is out. The program has ‘begun a national search for a new head coach.'”

In the new Big East era, St. John’s has struggled once again to return to prominence. Whether Steve Lavin, Chris Mullin, or now Mike Anderson, nobody has gotten the sauce to really work there. Anderson led the Red Storm to an 18-15 record a season after earning a 17-15 mark. In the shortened 2020-21 season, the Johnnies went 16-10 and Anderson won the conference’s Coach of the Year award.

But evidently, after just four seasons at the helm, St. John’s and Mike Anderson are through. It will be interesting to see if Anderson can land somewhere else. He’s been all around and has coached for several decades and has won in a lot of places. Perhaps he’ll just need a fresh start.

As for St. John’s, they, like Georgetown, are in the market for a new head coach now. And according to Jeff Goodman, Rick Pitino could be a real target.

The CBB world reacted to the firing.

Some took the time to post Rick Pitino memes.

One fan pointed out that only three coaches have survived in the Big East, for different reasons, since the 2020 season.

A Red Storm fan kept things in perspective and thanked Anderson for the hard work he did.

And Nicholas Huba said the conference was going to be “crazy” with potential bidding over Rick Pitino.

