Broome County, NY
News Channel 34

Good Shepherd Village at Endwell $15m renovation

By Roy Santa Croce,

4 days ago

ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Good Shepherd Village at Endwell announced a $15 million renovation project to prepare for the future generations of seniors.

Yesterday, Good Shepherd announced that the project will include expansions and additions to on-site amenities and improvements to nearly every part of the complex.

Including enhanced outdoor spaces, expanded dining and pub areas, increased therapy space, a new corporate office wing, upgraded apartments and several other additions.

The President of Good Shepherd Communities, Michael Keenan says that the new generation of seniors have higher expectations.

President/CEO of Good Shepherd Communities Michael Keenan says, “It’s not to fix things, it’s to better things and to make sure that we do meet the needs and the expectations of the next generations of seniors.”

The financing for the project provided by the Broome County Local Development Corporation.

The renovations will be overseen by William H Lane Construction as the General Contractor, and SFCS, an architect that specializes in senior living.

Keenan says that the groundbreaking for the project is expected in April.

