Springfield courthouse employees asked to complete survey on medical history

By Matt SottilePhotojournalist: John O'DonoghueRyan Trowbridge,

4 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Health concerns and cancerous mold inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield is an issue we’ve followed closely for years. Now,...
