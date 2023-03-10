Open in App
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Civilian Police Review Board down three members as chair vacates seat at end of term

By Sarah Donaldson,

4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The chair of the Columbus Civilian Police Review Board — tasked with oversight of policing in the city — will vacate her seat at the end of her two-year term in April, according to Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office.

Janet Jackson, a former city attorney and county judge, is stepping down from her role at the helm of the board. Jackson was absent from the board’s most recent meeting on Tuesday due to illness.

The board is already down two members just shy of its two-year anniversary, and Jackson’s exit will bring it to three.

Columbus City Council on Monday night authorized the removal of now-former member Gambit S. Aragon, after the board itself recommended his removal 8-1 in December. That decision stemmed from Aragon’s social media posts, which he has said he does not regret.

Aragon reposted photos to Twitter on Dec. 3 that showed Columbus police officers standing with members of the Proud Boys, who were in Clintonville to protest a holiday drag story hour event , which was canceled due to safety concerns. Aragon also posted on Facebook he believed Columbus police, city council, and the mayor “don’t give a f— about us.”

Days later, Mayor Andrew Ginther called via a post on Facebook for Aragon to resign . In the post, Ginther said Aragon showed clear “bias against law enforcement.”

Former board member Aaron Thomas resigned in August 2022. His resignation came one day after Ricky Anderson , a now-former Columbus police officer who retired in bad standing, fatally shot 20-year-old Donovan Lewis. Thomas said in a statement he did not believe the board’s work would bring changes to Columbus policing.

The mayor’s office did not offer further comment.

