Washington State guard Myles Rice declared cancer-free after five-month battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review, 5 days ago

PULLMAN – After battling cancer for more than five months, Myles Rice prevailed. The second-year Washington State guard finished his treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma and ...