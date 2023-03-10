Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle mayor directs city to replace cherry blossoms with triple number of trees

By Shawn Garrett,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5K3D_0lEp0A2A00

After recent controversy to remove eight declining cherry blossom trees that lead to the entrance of the Pike Place Market, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has directed the city to replace the trees with even more trees.

The 40-year-old trees were scheduled for mass removal on Mar. 7, due to work on Seattle’s project connecting downtown to the waterfront.

A new pedestrian and bike path entrance with hybrid elms was set to replace the cherry trees, until the mayor’s announcement Friday.

“Cherry blossom trees are more than a symbol – they invoke heartfelt feelings and represent decades of history – both the good and the bad – as part of our City’s deep connection to Japan. My own understanding of this is rooted in the experiences of my Japanese American family, who were incarcerated at an internment camp at Minidoka, and their reverence for these trees and their magnificent bloom,” Harrell said.

Harrell announced the waterfront project will plant 24 new cherry blossom trees, along with a memorial plaque to highlight the significant impact of the trees at the Pike Place Market.

The announcement comes among Harrell’s recent Executive Order to preserve and plant thousands of trees citywide.

“As I announced earlier this week through a new Executive Order and a proposal for a strengthened tree ordinance, we are committed to planting more trees – this allows us to act on that priority,” Harrell said. “In listening to advocates of preserving existing trees, we weighed the trees’ declining health against a compelling vision of a new and safe corridor for the next 40 years and agreed on the importance of capturing their historical significance. The Pike Pine Streetscape Improvement project is a cornerstone in our efforts to rebuild downtown, and this commitment will ensure cherry blossom trees reach new generations of Seattleites for years to come.”

The eight original trees will be removed next week.

Sixteen additional cherry blossom trees will also be planted, but their location is still to be determined.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
Cherry trees at Pike Place Market entrance cut down after heated back-and-forth debate
Seattle, WA9 hours ago
Annual State of Downtown gathering held at Seattle Convention Center
Seattle, WA3 hours ago
Bobby Goodwin, a public defender who wants cops to work harder and the streets of Seattle to be safer, wants your District 3 vote
Seattle, WA16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PCC workers picket in downtown Seattle for improved union contract
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Firefighters from 37 states climb Seattle’s tallest building to support blood cancer research
Seattle, WA2 days ago
As she builds ‘Workers Strike Back,’ Sawant takes on PCC working conditions fight
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Study Says This City Has The Worst Traffic In Washington
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Washington Bakery Named The Best In The State
Seattle, WA15 hours ago
Slog AM: PCC Workers Can't Afford Food, I Want to Live in a Retrofit Battleship, More Bad News for Tech
Seattle, WA19 hours ago
Hood Canal Bridge closures will be 'catastrophic' for businesses, commissioner says
Chimacum, WA1 day ago
NW Transit: Secondhand Smoke Is Fine As Long As It’s From Deadly Drug
Seattle, WA18 hours ago
The World’s Oldest Coolest Comic Book Shop Is in Washington State
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Rantz: No whites, Jews allowed at Seattle school Multicultural Week event
Seattle, WA7 hours ago
Fixer home listed for sale in north Seattle gives buyers sticker shock
Seattle, WA1 day ago
See U.S. airman's emotional reunion with military dog 'Bady' at SEA Airport
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Seattle city workers frustrated with raise offer
Seattle, WA4 days ago
Prolific western Washington car thief arrested in Kirkland
Kirkland, WA1 day ago
Retired military K-9 flown from Korea to Seattle reunited with handler
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Washington State Ferries' Cathlamet Repaired After Terminal Allision
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Docs: Seattle woman lures friend out of her home, shoots her 14 times at close range
Seattle, WA8 hours ago
Drake announces first tour since 2018 with stop in Seattle
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Washington's biggest beer festival canceled
Redmond, WA5 days ago
Yet Another Way Your Info Is Stolen in Washington State
Everett, WA1 day ago
FOUND DOG: At West Seattle Brewing Co. – March 10, 2023 11:30 pm
Seattle, WA4 days ago
Tacoma woman accused of flooding her apartment, causing millions in damage & displacing dozens
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Washington State Taxpayers Pay $330K/Month for Empty Hotel
Renton, WA4 days ago
Silicon Valley Bank collapse impacts Washington wineries, tech industry
Seattle, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy