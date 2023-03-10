How to Watch the 2023 Oscars

Hollywood’s biggest night is back! The 95th Academy Awards are set to take place tonight. The awards ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show for a third time, with presenters like Jonathan Majors, Florence Pugh, Jessica Chastain, and more set to take the stage.

Review the Oscar Nominations 2023: 'Everything Everywhere,' 'All Quiet on the Western Front' Showed Up Strong

ABC will broadcast the awards show live, with a stream also available on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV, according to the official Oscars page . (The next day, March 13, the ceremony will also be available to stream on Hulu for those with a standard subscription.)

Host Kimmel already addressed the idea of MC’ing the first Oscars ceremony post-Slap.

“I obviously don’t want to make the whole monologue about that, but it would be ridiculous not to mention it,” Kimmel told The Hollywood Reporter of his hosting plan following 2022 Best Actor winner Will Smith attacking presenter Chris Rock onstage. Smith was later banned from attending Academy events for two decades; he is still eligible to be nominated, however.

Kimmel called the altercation like something out of the “The Maury Povich Show” and added, “If somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the shit out of them on television. And if it’s the Rock, I run.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” late night host previously proceeded over the Oscars in 2017 and 2018 and was hosting when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway infamously announced the wrong Best Picture winner. The “Bonnie & Clyde” duo announced “La La Land” when in fact “Moonlight” won.

“If you’re going be part of a fuck-up, it might as well be the biggest fuck-up ever. Being part of the second-biggest fuck-up doesn’t carry as much cachet,” Kimmel quipped. “The best advice I got about hosting the Oscars was from Billy Crystal, who told me, ‘Play to the room.’ You always have to be conscious of the audience at home and make sure they understand what’s going on, but you also want to get laughs in the room — and if you don’t get that, it’s not going to play well for people watching on TV. So that is my focus: not just the actors but all the various production people and show business luminaries who are sitting there listening to your jokes. And unlike most joke situations, they are on camera, so they’re very careful about how they react, and that makes it a harder bar to clear.”

Oscar Venue Hit with Power Outage During Rehearsals

Live musical performances will include Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” nominated for Best Song from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava, who will sing MM Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.” Lady Gaga will (as of print) not be performing “Top Gun: Maverick” ballad “Hold My Hand” due to the “Joker” sequel’s production schedule ; however, fans can look forward to Lenny Kravitz’s “In Memoriam” song.

As for the night’s top awards contenders, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads this year’s Oscar nominations with 11 nods, including Best Picture. Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Edward Berger’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” follow with nine nominations each.

Among the Best Picture nominees, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” tops IndieWire’s ranking list , with “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” and “TÁR” following suit.

Winner predictions for each category also tighten the Best Actress race, with “TÁR” star Cate Blanchett and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actress Michelle Yeoh in a narrow battle to take home the trophy. The Academy also had to begin reevaluating its campaign rules following Andrea Riseborough’s surprise “To Leslie” nomination. Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) and Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”) also round out the buzzy category.

Kerry Condon (“Banshees of Inisherin”) and Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) lead the Best Supporting Actress race, as Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) seems to cinch the Best Supporting Actor category. Austin Butler (“Elvis”) and Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) also lead the tight Best Actor race.

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”) may take home the statue for Best Directing of his semi-autobiographical coming-of-age epic, or will Daniels prevail with “Everything Everywhere All at Once”? The 2023 Oscars may have one of the toughest ballots in recent years, with plenty of surprises expected during the live show.

Click here to see the full nominations list.

Watch the 2023 Academy Awards this Sunday, March 12 on ABC.