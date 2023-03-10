Evacuation warning issued for Arroyo Grande residents near Tally Ho Creek

The waters along Tally Ho Creek rose significantly Friday during the storm, prompting the city of Arroyo Grande to issue an evacuation warning for residents living nearby.

The evacuation warning, which applies to residents along the creek between Corbett Canyon Road and James Way, was issued at 11 a.m.; it is expected to last until Saturday at 9 a.m., according to a city news release.

Residents were encouraged to prepare to evacuate if an evacuation order is issued.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department encouraged residents to move to higher ground and remember to never drive through flooded areas, the release said.

The American Red Cross has established an emergency shelter for evacuees on the Cal Poly Campus at the Crandall Gym at 1 Grande Ave., San Luis Obispo. Pets are welcome at the shelter.

The 5 Cities Homeless Coalition will also operate its warming shelter through Saturday morning at the South County Regional Center at 800 West Branch in Arroyo Grande.