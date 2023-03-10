Lane closure on I-8 near Colorado River Bridge near Yuma

Lanes will be closed on Monday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 14

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Eastbound and westbound lanes on Interstate 8 of the Colorado River Bridge near Yuma will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Lanes will be closed due to bridge work from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. according to Caltrans.

Caltrans and the Arizona Department of Transportation are upgrading the I-8 Colorado River Bridge.

New changes include resurfacing the bridge deck, replace bearings at bridge hinge locations, as well as replace approach slabs, defective guardrail, and seismic bearings said Caltrans.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

