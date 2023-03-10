Readin' Writin' and Reason | Episode 92

Dom Giordano, WPHT host and former teacher, has dedicated much of his daily show toward parents who are taking it into their own hands to push back against school boards that have a negative impact on their children. This has culminated in a weekly podcast on education, Readin', Writin', and Reason, which has allowed wonderful relationships to develop between Giordano, educators, and parents throughout the country who are speaking out against overbearing school boards.

First, Dom leads off by welcoming Dr. Daniel McGarry, Superintendent of Upper Darby Schools, after the school official sent out a letter to parents about how the school plans to handle conduct in the schools after many students have been caught walking the hallways after cutting the class and getting violent with other students. In the letter sent to parents, Dr. McGarry writes, ‘Our staffs are worn out trying to provide our students the best they have to offer,’ explaining the negative implications of Coronavirus and a spike in crime outside school walls on the mental health of students. McGarry explains what he hopes to accomplish in sending the letter, and explains the importance of offering an environment that fosters the best education for students possible.

Then, Dom welcomes in John DeMasi to the podcast, a father of a student who was assaulted in the Upper Darby School District. DeMasi reached out to the Dom Giordano Program after hearing Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry on the show discuss a letter he sent to parents following the assault of his daughter. DeMasi tells about what happened to his daughter, revealing what he was told by officers investigating the incident, and tells of the response by school staff in the fall out. Also, DeMasi tells where he takes issue with district leadership, particularly within the dress code, and tells how he believes things can improve for his daughter and other students within the district.