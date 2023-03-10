US SEC rejects VanEck spot bitcoin ETF application for third time

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday rejected a proposal to list and trade shares of the VanEck Bitcoin Trust, marking the third time the regulator has denied VanEck proposals for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The SEC has rejected a raft of ETFs that proposed tracking the digital asset, including VanEck's previous applications in June last year and in November 2021, over concerns of manipulation in the underlying market.

Reporting by John McCrank

