Sparkman High names DC as new head football coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Ronnie Watson has been promoted from defensive coordinator to head football coach at Sparkman High School after 13 years with the program.

Watson began his football coaching career with the Sparkman Senators in 2010. Through 13 years, he’s been director of football operations for three years, and defensive coordinator for the last five.

As defensive coordinator, Watson was part of a top 15 and top 10 defense, and he coached many players who now play at the collegiate level.

“We’re excited that Coach Watson is taking his next step at Sparkman High School. He is responsible for a lot of success the program has had,” Principal Chris Shaw said, “He knows what the standard is at Sparkman and we believe he can continue the success that Head Coach Laron White has built at the school.”

Laron White, the former head coach of the Senators, announced his retirement back on February 6.

During White’s tenure at Sparkman, his record was 34-30 with four playoff appearances. He previously served at Tanner High School, compiling a 148-30 record, nine regional championships, and two Class 2A state championships.

Spring practice will begin in late April for the Senators with Watson at the helm, and the spring game against Hueytown High School will be held on May 19th.

