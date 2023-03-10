Open in App
Minnetonka, MN
Chicken chain's move into Minnesota to begin in Minnetonka

By Christine Schuster,

4 days ago

A fast-casual chicken chain with locations across the globe is coming to Minnesota, with the first restaurant planned for Minnetonka.

Former NBA player Kris Humphries and his family announced plans last year to bring Dave's Hot Chicken to ten locations in the Twin Cities.

The City of Minnetonka is now reviewing an application for the first of those locations to open at Ridgedale Corner Shoppes in the space formerly occupied by Starbucks.

Photo provided by Dave's Hot Chicken.

In a letter to city officials, Eric Koenig, senior project manager with Strack Construction Inc., said the restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, but there will be no drive-thru service.

The Minnetonka Planning Commission is set to review the plans on Thursday, March 16.

Dave's Hot Chicken has grown rapidly since its founding in 2017 by a group of four friends in Hollywood.

Within five years, the company had sold the rights to more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada. Other locations are in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

In Minnesota and Wisconsin , the Humphries family owns and operates Five Guys locations, and is involved with Crisp & Green, which itself has bold growth plans .

In an announcement last year, Kris Humphries said the Los Angeles-based Dave's Hot Chicken "checks all the boxes for the kind of restaurant brand we want to be involved in.

There's no word yet on when Dave's Hot Chicken in Minnetonka might open, but the application to the city states there'll be no changes to the site, building facade or landscaping.

