Chicken chain's move into Minnesota to begin in Minnetonka

The City of Minnetonka is now reviewing an application for the first of those locations to open at Ridgedale Corner Shoppes in the space formerly occupied by Starbucks.
In a letter to city officials, Eric Koenig, senior project manager with Strack Construction Inc., said the restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, but there will be no drive-thru service.
The Minnetonka Planning Commission is set to review the plans on Thursday, March 16.
Dave's Hot Chicken has grown rapidly since its founding in 2017 by a group of four friends in Hollywood.
