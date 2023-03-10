14-year-old injured in Chillicothe skate park shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A 14-year-old girl was transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after she was shot at a skate park on Thursday.

Officers responded to Yocktangee Park in Chillicothe at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday after a report of a shot fired, according to the Chillicothe Police Department. The 14-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported Adena Regional Medical Center then transferred to the children’s hospital in stable condition.

The shooting likely occurred after an argument between two groups of minors, police said. Police are increasing patrols in and around the park as the incident is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (740) 773-1191.

