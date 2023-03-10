Open in App
Memphis, TN
Mediaite

Ja Morant Was Investigated For Allegedly Assaulting a Second Teen: Report

By Luke Kane,

4 days ago
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was investigated by Tennessee police after he allegedly assaulted a high school student in September, according to a report obtained by TMZ Sports from the Germantown Police Department.

The document states that Morant’s sister, Teniya Morant, was playing in a volleyball game at Houston High School in Tennessee and got into a verbal altercation with another student after her match. Witnesses at the school reportedly told police that Teniya and another student called each other “bitch.” Morant was notified about the incident by his sister.

Cops say that shortly after the incident, Morant, his mother Jamie, and father Tee showed up at the gym to confront the student. “A group of” adult males reportedly accompanied the Morant family into the school’s gymnasium.

Ja’s mother, Jamie, allegedly approached a group of students and said, “which one of y’all called her a bitch?” In the document, cops told Morant’s mother she “can not come upstairs and confront the students, and they did not need to make a scene at the school.”

Morant and another man reportedly slipped passed the police and walked toward the teenagers, according to witnesses. In the report, the man slapped a phone out of a student’s hand who tried to take a picture of Ja, who was in the bleachers, and said, “I don’t care about none of that; I will beat y’all’s ass.”

The report says another witness claimed that the man “was about to pull a gun.” Cops at the scene said they did not observe a gun during the altercation, and all parties left the gym without incident.

Last week, Morant was suspended by the Grizzlies after he brought what appeared to be a gun into a Colorado nightclub. On Wednesday, police in Glendale, Colorado, announced Morant would not face charges for the incident.

It was also reported that he got into a physical altercation with a 17-year-old boy during the summer of 2022. Morant allegedly flashed a gun at the boy when the two got into a scuffle during a pick-up basketball game at the star guard’s house.

A mall security officer reportedly told police that Morant “threatened” him in the summer of 2022 as well.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Comments / 0
