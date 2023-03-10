Open in App
West Monroe, LA
City of West Monroe invites students to participate in Keep West Monroe Beautiful Spring Poster Contest

By Aysha Decuir,

4 days ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe invites kindergarten through fifth grade students to enter the Keep West Monroe Beautiful Spring Poster Contest. The contest is sponsored by the City of West Monroe and Keep West Monroe Beautiful.

The contest is being held in celebration of West Monroe’s 140th birthday. Submissions are due by Friday, April 7, 2023, and can be dropped off at West Monroe City Hall.

If you would like more information about the contest, please contact the Mayor’s Office at mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov. Prizes will be awarded to the top entries in each grade.

