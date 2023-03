NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NYC's Flatiron Building Is Going Up for Sale in a Public Auction—Anyone Can Win: Here's What to Know By Celia Fernandez,CNBC, 4 days ago

By Celia Fernandez,CNBC, 4 days ago

If you've ever wanted to own a piece of New York City history, you will soon have the chance. The Flatiron Building is going for ...