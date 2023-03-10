COACHES SHOW: MSU basketball prepares for March Madness & more

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Spartans basketball team is gearing up for March Madness, the time of year where Tom Izzo often shocks the sports world by taking teams that seemed down and out on deep NCAA Tournament runs.

On this week’s edition of the MSU Coaches Show, Izzo chats with Audrey Dahlgren about his feelings on this team’s performance, what aspects of their game are strong and which ones needs improving.

Senior forward Malik Hall talks with Ian Kress about getting his mojo back after a year plagued by injuries, and the influence his father, Lorenzo Hall, has had on keeping him motivated.

This week’s Coaches Show also looks at MSU gymnastics.

After last year’s historic season, the Michigan State gymnastics team upped the ante once again.

On Feb. 27 at Illinois, the Spartan gymnasts won their first ever Big Ten title in the program’s history. It’s the first of many titles that head coach Mike Rowe hopes to collect while in the driver’s seat in East Lansing.

Rowe sat down with Audrey Dahlgren to discuss the team’s success and what elements of gymnasts’ performances made all the difference in a whirlwind season.

And last but not least, Haley Schoengart spoke with senior gymnast Jori Jackard, who recorded MSU’s first ever perfect 10 on bars in last Saturday’s meet with Bowling Green State and Long Island University.

