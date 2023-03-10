Open in App
Santa Barbara County, CA
See more from this location?
KSBY News

Two Santa Barbara County disaster centers closed Friday

By Ashlee Owings,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15RvFR_0lEoiikK00

U.S. Small Business Administration officials say the following two Santa Barbara County disaster centers will be closed Friday, March 10, due to severe weather conditions.

  • Solvang Superior Court Disaster Loan Outreach Center at 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang. Officials say it is expected to re-open Saturday, March 11, at the normal opening time of 9 a.m. The center is normally open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is also open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. And it is closed Sundays and Mondays.
  • Orcutt Union School District Disaster Loan Outreach Center at 500 Dyer Street. It is expected to re-open Monday, March 13, at the normal opening time of 9 a.m. It is normally open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. And it closed Saturdays and Sundays.

To learn more about disaster relief, visit FEMA.gov .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Barbara, CA newsLocal Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara homeless storm shelters to open Wednesday
Santa Barbara, CA5 hours ago
Free parking available in Santa Barbara during latest storm
Santa Barbara, CA16 hours ago
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds ahead of Tuesday rain
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Evacuation Orders, Flood Watch, School Closures Issued for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Yet Another Atmospheric Storm System
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
The Santa Maria River and local lakes are on the rise amidst rainstorms
Guadalupe, CA1 day ago
Santa Barbara Unified classes to resume Wednesday
Santa Barbara, CA11 hours ago
Pallet fire breaks out at Lompoc business
Lompoc, CA2 days ago
Surfer dies off UCSB campus and Goleta Beach following cardiac arrest
Goleta, CA1 day ago
Steady rain around Santa Barbara has residents on alert but creeks hold
Santa Barbara, CA4 days ago
Two critically injured in confrontation between groups in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Storm warming shelters available for the unhoused Friday and Saturday
Santa Barbara, CA4 days ago
Renovations begin at Veterans Memorial Park in Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Santa Barbara man arrested for attempted murder of elderly homeowner in Highland
Santa Barbara, CA13 hours ago
Groundbreaking ceremony for Hope Village Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
Lompoc City Council to hold goal-setting workshop
Lompoc, CA2 days ago
Lompoc business owner says arson is to blame for destructive weekend fire
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
City rangers prepare for weekend rainstorm in Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA5 days ago
Caltrans Evening Update, 3/11/23
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
One in critical condition after two-car crash in Orcutt
Orcutt, CA11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy