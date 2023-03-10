Pedestrian struck by Dayton Police cruiser: Investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities are investigating after a Dayton Police Department cruiser collided with a pedestrian.

According to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department, an officer was on patrol when they turned left from Eastbound Watervliet Avenue onto Northbound South Smithville Road. While turning, the officer struck a pedestrian who was crossing South Smithville Road.

The officer quickly administered aid and called a medic to the scene, DPD said. The pedestrian was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released the next day.

At this time, the Professional Services Bureau and the Traffic Services Unit are both investigating the collision.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.