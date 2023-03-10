14-year-old injured after shooting near Ohio skate park

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A 14-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital after she was reportedly injured.

The Chillicothe Police Department Patrol Division responded on Thursday, March 9 at around 6:30 p.m. to a report of a shot fired near the skate park.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound. The injured girl is said to have been taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the preliminary information received says the shooting happened because of a dispute between two groups of juveniles, which had a “prior history”.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to reach out to Detective Demint with Chillicothe Police. You can contact him by calling 1 (740) 773-1191 or by sending an email to the detective here .

There will be extra patrol in the area of Yocktangee Park with “zero tolerance” on crime and disturbances.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.