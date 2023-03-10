columbiachronicle.com

Haircuts for Humane offers free haircuts to those in need By About the Contributor arichardson@columbiachronicle.com, 4 days ago

On a rainy afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood of Chicago, Darren Johnson waited outside of Danny’s Barber & Beauty Parlor to get a free ...