Open in App
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Medical tourism: reasons, risks, and common misconceptions

By Darren Cunningham,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WqNLm_0lEof30x00

Medical tourism, or seeking medical care abroad, has been around for decades. Recently, a group traveling from South Carolina to Mexico was involved in a tragic case of mistaken identity. One of the victims visited the country for a medical procedure when the group was kidnapped. Two were killed.

The topic of medical tourism piqued Erin Maki’s interest, as a nursing student studying at Wayne County Community College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKYS3_0lEof30x00

“I think it’s higher risk, but I see why people do it because it is cheaper," Maki said.

She added, “People go to these countries to get the procedure and then once they get back to the United States there’s complications.”

Complications are a potential risk, and they're on a list of warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those considering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10qI0E_0lEof30x00

7 Action News spoke with Jonathan Edelheight who's the CEO of the Medical Tourism Association.

“There’s reasons why people travel," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070TWv_0lEof30x00

Edelheit said one reason people travel abroad for medical care is quality. Two others are accessibility and availability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ND6l2_0lEof30x00

“Most Americans are traveling because you can get a high quality at super affordable prices. We’re talking 50 to 90 percent off major procedures. Dental work, expensive drugs," he explained.

Before going to another country for medical care for whatever reason, experts say doing your homework is of the utmost importance.

Travis Kraft is the founder of Passport Medical which is a medical facilitator based in Canada that helps patients find reputable healthcare providers all over the world and get there safely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KaoWB_0lEof30x00

“Using a facilitator really takes a lot of that guesswork out of the equation," he told 7 Action News.

“We always monitor any travel advisories or any danger spots. If we have patients that are going to anything like that, we will not send ‘em," Kraft explained.

He said he finds the leading procedure people seek overseas is dental work.

“Dental implants, both in Canada and in the US are astronomical, landing anywhere from $4,000 to $6,000 per implant," Kraft said.

Kraft and Edelheit say a common misconception is that care is inferior in foreign countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXyLd_0lEof30x00

"Any time that you sort of mention Mexico and surgery in the same sentence, people think you're going to get operated in the back seat of a car in a back alley somewhere which couldn't be farthest thing from the truth," Kraft said.

He said the hospitals he deals with are JCI accredited or Joint Commission International and that hospitals in the U.S. and Canada are governed by that organization.

They say it's just a matter of doing your own research and what's best for your needs.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
Texas driver who outraged the public by abandoning German Shepherd in broad daylight is illegally in U.S. and under arrest, jail records say
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
Another catalytic converter thief killed under car
Savannah, GA18 hours ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY2 days ago
Former NYPD officer who carried tambourine on Jan. 6 convicted after prosecutors said she shoved, slapped officers during riot
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy