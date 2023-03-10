Daniel Kaluuya Rocked a Stainless-Steel Vacheron Constantin Chronograph on the Red Carpet

Kaluuya’s look for the event held at L.A.’s Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel was put together by stylists Marquise Miller and Aaron Christmon , who dressed the Nope star in a tailored black Minr Era Thrteen suit over a simple white tee—all of which set the stage for his classic Vacheron Constantin watch to shine through. Kaluuya’s wrist candy of choice was the steel 42.5 mm Overseas Chronograph , priced at $32,400.
This self-winding timepiece , known formally as Ref. 5500V/110A-B481, features a column-wheel chronograph along with a sleek black dial. Home to brand’s Caliber 5200, the watch also has indexes and hands coated in the luminescent Super-LumiNova, a material makes them glow in the dark, while the open-worked caseback shows off its 22-karat-gold oscillating weight. Kaluuya and his team opted for the stainless-steel strap for his awards show appearance, but leather and rubber straps are also available with the Overseas.
Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood event was a star-studded event that honored Hollywood heavy-hitters such Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gina Prince-Blythewood, and Danielle Deadwyler, with presenters including Viola Davis, Quinta Brunson, and Kaluuya himself. While Jordan Peele’s Nope , starring Kaluuya, was left out of this year’s Oscar nominations, the film was a fan-favorite, and the actor already has a handful of new projects slated for release in 2023.
At Nope ‘s London premiere, he branched out with a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, which spectacularly matched his camel-colored suit. Kaluuya’s style is one for the ages, and he’s not just good at picking good-looking timepieces: He’s great at curating an overall look that really lets the watch shine.
Comments / 0