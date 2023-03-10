Daniel Kaluuya Rocked a Stainless-Steel Vacheron Constantin Chronograph on the Red Carpet

Daniel Kaluuya can make anything look good, but his style choices for the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards had even more people turning their heads than usual.

Kaluuya’s look for the event held at L.A.’s Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel was put together by stylists Marquise Miller and Aaron Christmon , who dressed the Nope star in a tailored black Minr Era Thrteen suit over a simple white tee—all of which set the stage for his classic Vacheron Constantin watch to shine through. Kaluuya’s wrist candy of choice was the steel 42.5 mm Overseas Chronograph , priced at $32,400.

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Chronograph

This self-winding timepiece , known formally as Ref. 5500V/110A-B481, features a column-wheel chronograph along with a sleek black dial. Home to brand’s Caliber 5200, the watch also has indexes and hands coated in the luminescent Super-LumiNova, a material makes them glow in the dark, while the open-worked caseback shows off its 22-karat-gold oscillating weight. Kaluuya and his team opted for the stainless-steel strap for his awards show appearance, but leather and rubber straps are also available with the Overseas.

Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood event was a star-studded event that honored Hollywood heavy-hitters such Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gina Prince-Blythewood, and Danielle Deadwyler, with presenters including Viola Davis, Quinta Brunson, and Kaluuya himself. While Jordan Peele’s Nope , starring Kaluuya, was left out of this year’s Oscar nominations, the film was a fan-favorite, and the actor already has a handful of new projects slated for release in 2023.

Kaluuya is no stranger to the world of luxury watches. In 2021, he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and accepted his prize wearing a steel Santos De Cartier timepiece ; at the Nope world premiere in July 2022, he appeared to wear the skeletonized model once more.

Daniel Kaluuya at the 2021 Oscars, the ‘Nope’ global premiere, and the ‘Nope’ London premiere

At Nope ‘s London premiere, he branched out with a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, which spectacularly matched his camel-colored suit. Kaluuya’s style is one for the ages, and he’s not just good at picking good-looking timepieces: He’s great at curating an overall look that really lets the watch shine.

