MMA Fighting

Video: Petr Yan shoves Merab Dvalishvili near the neck during heated final UFC Las Vegas staredown By Mike Heck, 5 days ago

By Mike Heck, 5 days ago

Things got heated between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili following the UFC Las Vegas weigh-ins, and considering the history between the two bantamweight contenders, it ...