Open in App
Variety

WGA Pushes Back on Gloomy Media Industry Outlook, Stressing Profits

By Gene Maddaus,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VlZ1e_0lEoc2JH00

As it prepares for tough negotiations with the major studios, the Writers Guild of America issued a report on Friday emphasizing that the entertainment business is “highly profitable.”

WGA Members Vote 98.4% to Approve Pattern of Demands for Upcoming Talks

The guild is seeking to counter the gloomy tenor of industry coverage, which tends to stress that companies are losing billions on streaming. In its State of the Industry report , the guild argued that entertainment divisions remain profitable overall, and that the companies have a “path to profitability” in streaming.

“(T)he fundamental truth remains: the content writers create has tremendous value,” the report concluded. “The companies have demonstrated time and time again that they can and will capture that value, but writers and the WGA must work to ensure that success is shared.”

The WGA is set to begin negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on March 20. The guild has been preparing members for a “rough” and “rugged” round of bargaining, as they seek to dramatically improve both minimum compensation and streaming residuals.

WGA Awards Doubles as Labor Rally: It 'Feels Like There's a Groundswell Towards a Strike'

The latest report did not touch on compensation issues, but the guild told members in an email to expect further analysis of that topic next week, adding “( Spoiler Alert : Writers have fallen behind).”

Media stocks plummeted last year, as the “Netflix correction” caused investors to reevaluate their bullish view on streaming. Some companies have also been tightening their belts . The WGA chalks that up to Wall Street “noise” and a narrow focus on short-term profits.

The guild’s report acknowledges that industry profits were down in 2021 from their peak in 2018-19. As the union was gearing up to fight the talent agencies over packaging fees in 2019, it issued a similar report arguing that companies were enjoying “unprecedented prosperity” but that writer compensation was not keeping pace with inflation.

WGA West President Meredith Stiehm Warns of Guild Contract Talks: 'It Could Get a Little Rough'

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL10 hours ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX20 hours ago
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Dazzle at 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party After She Skips Awards Ceremony: Photos
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy