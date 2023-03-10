Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
KFOR

Oklahoma City Zoo invites metro schools to build monarch gardens through grant program

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqVQp_0lEobqsn00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Zoo is inviting metro schools to apply for its OKC Living Classroom Grant program .

According to the OKC Zoo, the program provides Oklahoma City’s youth with opportunities to contribute to wildlife and habitat conservation. The Zoo is teaming up with the Oklahoma Monarch and Pollinator Collaborative and National Wildlife Federation to offer OKC metro area schools the chance to participate.

📧 Have fresh headlines sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Morning Headline Newsletter

“We are always excited to expand our grant program and provide more opportunities to connect Oklahoma’s youth to wildlife,” said Dr. Rebecca Snyder, OKC Zoo’s senior director of conservation, education and science. “Our participating schools take pride in growing and caring for their pollinator gardens. The students see the direct impact their actions have on monarchs while discovering a new appreciation and passion for wildlife conservation throughout the process.”

Zoo officials say metro schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, are welcome to apply for the OKC Living Classroom Grant program to create monarch gardens at their locations.

According to the Zoo, Monarch butterflies are famous in Oklahoma and play a huge role in keeping the environment going. But, officials say the butterflies’ population has declined 90% within the last decade due to habitat loss, pesticide use and climate change.

During the spring and fall, migrating monarchs make their way through Oklahoma as they travel to central Mexico and southern Canada, according to the Zoo. Those butterflies are losing vital habitat throughout this overwintering and breeding range.

LOCAL NEWS: Dog seeking home after spending 135 days at Oklahoma City shelter

This is why the OKC Zoo is hoping to help by planting pollinator gardens through Oklahoma City with native flowers, grasses and butterfly host plants to save and protect monarchs and other pollinators.

The Zoo says applications are being accepted March 10, 2023, through April 30, 2023. Every public, private and charter K-12 school in the following areas are eligible to apply:

  • OKC
  • Edmond
  • Yukon
  • Mustang
  • Moore
  • Midwest City
  • Del City
  • Norman
  • Bethany
  • Piedmont
  • Deer Creek
  • Choctaw
  • Warr Acres

A maximum of six grants awarded and those recipient schools will get up to $1,500 for garden supplies. Teachers will also be provided with the proper training needed to design and install their new gardens and use them as outdoor classrooms.

The grants will be awarded by Thursday, June 1, 2023.

For more information or to apply, visit okczoo.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma City, OK newsLocal Oklahoma City, OK
In OKC and Tulsa, A Small Project to Address Panhandling is Working — Too Well
Oklahoma City, OK14 hours ago
VIDEO: Pursuit following shooting at Hobby Lobby Distribution Center
Oklahoma City, OK21 hours ago
This Oklahoma City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Oklahoma City, OK13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oklahoma officer grazed by bullet from own gun in scuffle outside mental health facility
Oklahoma City, OK14 hours ago
OKC Dodgers invites community to Fan Fest at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark
Oklahoma City, OK15 hours ago
Changing Attitudes Over Urban Sprawl Have Taken Hold In OKC
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
One killed in southwest Oklahoma City shooting
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Locally based nonprofit helping single mothers across the globe
Edmond, OK7 hours ago
Caddo and Grady Courthouse News
Oklahoma City, OK12 hours ago
Oklahoma City Police investigating fatal shooting, looking for two suspects
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Police investigate deadly shooting in southwest OKC
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma County deputy severely injured in crash
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma City Chefs Will Compete Against Each Other On The Food Network
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
OHP: 89-year-old killed in Cleveland County crash
Slaughterville, OK19 hours ago
OKCPD: Suspicious package determined to be non-threatening
Oklahoma City, OK6 hours ago
President’s 2024 budget proposes over $65M for Oklahoma City federal courthouse renovations
Oklahoma City, OK10 hours ago
Oklahoma City's Leo's BBQ named the best barbeque joint in the Sooner State
Oklahoma City, OK5 days ago
Officer, 3 employees injured during incident at OKC mental health clinic
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
California man killed in Oklahoma motorcycle crash
Stillwater, OK1 day ago
‘I’m just glad they’re home safe’: Toddlers returned home after found wandering NW Oklahoma City neighborhood
Oklahoma City, OK4 days ago
Police search for suspects after person shot, killed in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
New bill passes Oklahoma House to give Medicaid access to wider range of moms
Oklahoma City, OK17 hours ago
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after deputy's death
Oklahoma City, OK20 hours ago
Putnam City Schools seeking funds for graduation caps, gowns
Oklahoma City, OK4 days ago
Deputy’s survival ‘truly a miracle’ after dying three times following freak accident
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Bill to allow liquor in grocery stores moves forward
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Police investigate stabbing in northeast Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK4 days ago
OKC firefighters stress importance of registering your storm shelter ahead of severe weather season
Oklahoma City, OK4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy