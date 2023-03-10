Ocala Japanese steakhouse open again; cook still hospitalized after grill fire

The Japanese restaurant that closed its doors on Thursday after a fire injured a cook and a customer has re-opened.

Customers could be seen entering and leaving Edo Sushi & Japanese Steakhouse, 4410 SW College Road (State Road 200) on Friday.

A manager told a Star-Banner reporter that the eatery is open for business. She said the cook is "fine" but "still in the hospital." The manager did not know where on his body the cook was burned, or the extent of his injuries.

Investigation turned over to State Fire Marshal's Office

Family and friends of the other person injured in the fire, identified only as a woman, could not be reached for comment.

Ocala police officials said on Friday that both the 38-year-old cook and the 28-year-old woman were transported to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for treatment.

Police listed the incident as an accident. Ocala Fire Rescue turned the investigation over to the State Fire Marshal's Office, which also said the fire "appears to be accidental in nature."

Despite that preliminary reading, the investigation is "open and ongoing," and "no additional details are available at this time."

City fire officials said the building was not damaged.

More details on what happened at the restaurant

According to police, the cook stacked raw onion rings on the tableside grill in a volcano shape. As part of his routine, he squirts some type of liquid from a bottle into the "volcano" to create flames.

Police said the cook was preparing the food when the fire from the volcano apparently rose too high and touched the bottle. The bottle exploded and burst into flames, authorities said.

Customers were sitting at the table when the fire erupted, police officials said. The cook and a woman who was nearby were burned.

Kenneth Bergdoll, who is a retired lieutenant from the Marion County Fire Department, and another man were able to remove the cook's shirt and T-shirt. Bergdoll said the woman had burns on her neck and hair.

On Thursday, Bergdoll told a Star-Banner reporter that the fire made its way from the grill to the bottle held by the cook. He said it caused a fire.

Bergdoll and the man who helped him were not seriously injured by the flames.

