Steelers to release CB William Jackson III

According to KRPC in Houston via NFL writer Aaron Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to release cornerback William Jackson III. Jackson was acquired via a trade with the Washington Commanders at the trade deadline but went to IR 10 days later and never played a snap for Pittsburgh in 2022.

Releasing Jackson is a foregone conclusion for a team looking to free up cap space. By releasing Jackson, the Steelers free up all $12,187,500 of Jackson’s 2023 salary and also voids out the picks in the trade which were contingent on Jackson actually playing.

Jackson was the first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2016. He was the target of the Steelers in that same draft but after the Bengals trade up for Jackson, Pittsburgh was forced to settle for Artie Burns who turned out to be a bust.