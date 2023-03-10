New Asian restaurant now open on Ambassador Caffery Parkway

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new Asian restaurant is now open in the former Lotus Garden space in Lafayette.

Asian Palace Buffet & Grill announced on Facebook that they are officially open as of March 7.

The restaurant is not affiliated with Lotus Garden, according to Developing Lafayette , and offers dishes including a variety of lo mein, fried rice, seafood, pork dishes, and much more.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and is located at 2865 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy in Lafayette.

More information can be found here .

