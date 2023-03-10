Open in App
Lafayette, LA
See more from this location?
KLFY News 10

New Asian restaurant now open on Ambassador Caffery Parkway

By Bjorn Morfin,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGuhr_0lEoYggw00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new Asian restaurant is now open in the former Lotus Garden space in Lafayette.

Asian Palace Buffet & Grill announced on Facebook that they are officially open as of March 7.

RELATED: Chinese restaurant in Lafayette to close for good

The restaurant is not affiliated with Lotus Garden, according to Developing Lafayette , and offers dishes including a variety of lo mein, fried rice, seafood, pork dishes, and much more.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and is located at 2865 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy in Lafayette.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Acadiana Eats

More information can be found here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lafayette, LA newsLocal Lafayette, LA
Everbowl, Popular California-based Superfood Restaurant Coming Soon To River Ranch
Lafayette, LA12 hours ago
This Broussard dessert shop will open another location in south Lafayette
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Reggie’s Soul Food: Good for the soul and the belly
Lafayette, LA19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Louisiana Shoppers Confused by Aldi Customer Bird Noises
Lafayette, LA23 hours ago
The Topgolf effect: How the development near Costco could be huge source of jobs, sales
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Body of Lafayette woman, 70 found after fire at her South Refinery Street home
Lafayette, LA9 hours ago
Former Miss USA, Ali Landry, Comes Home to Acadiana
Breaux Bridge, LA1 day ago
FoodNet Food Bank’s new 1/1/1 campaign to offset cost of food
Lafayette, LA10 hours ago
Dessert shop in Carencro closing doors after five years in business
Carencro, LA3 days ago
Vidrine Elementary and Evangeline Central closed 3/13
Ville Platte, LA2 days ago
Customer describes hiding under table during gun dispute at Walk-On’s restaurant in Broussard
Broussard, LA6 hours ago
UPDATE: Bomb threat lifted at Breaux Bridge High School
Breaux Bridge, LA15 hours ago
Home in Scott ‘complete loss’ after fire
Scott, LA1 day ago
Louisiana man arrested for 11th time
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
Houma Representative Wants to Form Task Force to Look at Field Burning in Louisiana
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
1 injured in shooting off 38th Street
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
A half-century later, Vietnamese part of workforce, cultural fabric of Lafayette area
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Pride of Acadiana heads to Orlando following Ragin’ Cajuns’ Sunbelt win
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies in late night crash on Pinhook Road in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Longtime Lafayette High, Ascension Episcopal teacher remembered for making math magical
Lafayette, LA15 hours ago
A department store mogul from New Orleans created Lafayette's Oil Center
New Orleans, LA5 days ago
Suspects wanted in Feb. 24 Abbeville shooting
Abbeville, LA13 hours ago
Authorities investigating Tuesday bomb threat at Cecilia High School
Cecilia, LA17 hours ago
Deceased male located in St. Martin Parish
Breaux Bridge, LA3 days ago
UPDATE: Victim in motorcycle crash identified
Lafayette, LA19 hours ago
GMA Cool Schools: Park Vista Elementary
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
Pets in Lafayette electrical fire need new homes
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
This Huge General Store in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
Local organization providing affordable transportation to Acadiana residents
Jeanerette, LA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy