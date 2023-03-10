2023 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia, canceled

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Event organizers tell 13 News that the 2023 Rod Run & Doo Wop and all future shows are canceled.

Organizers say the Board came to this decision because of a mixture of the COVID-19 pandemic causing them to lose money, and loss of volunteers and sponsors.

“It was a really good run, and we are all saddened to announce its official conclusion,” Jack Jarvis, President of the Board of the Charleston Rod Run & Doo Wop Car Show said in a press release.

They say in a press release that they thank, “the City of Charleston, Mayor Amy Goodwin, all the volunteers, sponsors, car show owners, and the thousands of people who attended over the years.”

In 2022, more than 750 vehicles came from across the country during the five-day event.

The cars were just one part of the event. Rod Run & Doo Wop also had live music, food, a parade and a fireworks show.

The 2022 Rod Run & Doo Wop was hosted from Oct. 5 to Oct 8. The first event was held in 2006.

