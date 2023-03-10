DBA Barbecue Owner Matt Coggin Announces Two New Concepts for 2023

Once again, Matt Coggin, the acclaimed restauranteur and barbecue enthusiast behind DBA Barbecue, has two new fast casual concepts cooking just in time for spring and summer.

During a phone interview with What Now Atlanta , Coggin explained, “Over the last couple of years, we have found that the fast casual concept is appropriate for barbecue and the direction we want to go in,” adding, “One store is a stripped down barbecue menu and tacos, the other new store is just a stripped down barbecue menu.”

More specifically, DBA BBQ – opening late spring in the former Greater Good BBQ restaurant located on Roswell Road near Chastain Park – will feature traditional barbecue offerings including pork, brisket, chicken, turkey, wings and sides along with beer, wine and cocktails served in a fast-casual environment.

The second concept, DBA Tacos and BBQ – opening this summer in Clarkston on East Ponce de Leon Ave – will play off of Coggin’s longtime affection for its namesake cuisine. The 2,600-square foot space will feature an airy, window-filled environment with a clean design and boast plenty of parking. While dine-in service will be available, the focus will also be on takeout, which includes major renovation to the existing drive-thru.

Coggin is putting a substantial investment into the drive-thru, and says that given the restaurant’s location close to the highway, it’s being treated as “part of people’s day-to-day traveling, as well as organically turning it into a neighborhood restaurant.”

As far as the menu at DBA Tacos, Coggin will be serving a mix of traditional barbecue offerings and street tacos that will be unique to the new location and a signature of the DBA brand. Beer, wine, and a select cocktail menu will also be available. Taco lovers can get a preview of what’s to come at DBA Barbecue where they will continue to serve the Virginia-Highland community and beyond.

“At all our locations and with our catering services, we will continue our commitment to customer service along with serving delicious, food made with care featuring fresh and high quality ingredients,” said Coggin. “We’re excited for what’s to come and are thankful for all the support over the past 14-plus years.”

Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information about DBA Barbecue, DBA BBQ and DBA Tacos & BBQ, visit DBA Barbecue online at and stay connected on Instagram at @dba.bbq and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/DBABarbecue .

This article was taken from a press release shared with What Now Atlanta.

