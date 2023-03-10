Open in App
Florence County, SC
Florence County Sheriff’s Office looks for person of interest in arson investigation

By Caleb McCusker,

4 days ago

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an attempted arson investigation, deputies said in a release Friday.

Investigators say that home security video at a residence Monday on Pamplico Highway captured a person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or location of the person is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121.

Individuals with information leading to any arrests may be entitled to a cash reward.

