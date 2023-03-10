Open in App
Camarillo, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Check out league shakeups for area high school football programs — starting in 2024

By Loren Ledin, Ventura County Star,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0456Qd_0lEoTaVD00

The Camarillo High football team may have drawn the biggest challenge.

After long years of notable success in postseason but no league title since 2015, the Scorpions have been elevated into the Marmonte League for the Northern Area’s next two-year releaguing cycle in 2024-2025, or in two seasons.

New Camarillo coach Nathan Anderson, just announced as the head coach Thursday, knows what awaits his program.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” he said. “We’ve been there before, and it didn’t always go our way. We’ll all have to step up.”

Pacifica joins Camarillo as the newest members of the league widely perceived as Ventura County’s strongest circuit. Tritons coach Mike Moon has said he welcomes the move.

St. Bonaventure, Simi Valley, Oaks Christian and Bishop Diego remain as Marmonte League members. Westlake and Calabasas move out.

The shakeup in the Marmonte League was finalized by Northern Area school administrators and coaches in a meeting at Oxnard High on Thursday.

The plan formally accepted — proposed by Buena and Fillmore highs — was one of 16 winnowed down to 8, 4, 2, then one. The proposal was the the choice of 23 of 28 area schools.

It all takes affect in two seasons. The 2023 campaign will feature the same league format as last fall.

There’s a dramatic new look for all five as of yet unnamed leagues that feature schools from Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Among the top storylines:

Conejo Valley schools Westlake, Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park, split up in recent seasons, are reunited into the same league.

Administrators are thrilled.

"I'm excited," said Newbury Park athletic director Michael Godfrey. "This what we wanted. This is what we hoped for. I think this is the best outcome for all three Conejo Valley schools."

Westlake principal Jason Branham concurred.

"We were together for the longest time, then separated in recent years," he said. "We haven't always been able to play each other, and we've missed those games. This is great for our schools and great for our community."

The Conejo Valley schools join Rio Mesa, Calabasas and Santa Barbara in their new league.

Buena and Ventura remain rivals in the same circuit. They’ll compete with Oxnard, Moorpark, Oak Park and Royal.

Buena coach Ryan Bolland said logic went into the new alignment.

"It's based on data and rankings and I think the numbers are fair and equitable for everyone," he said. "We'll miss some of the schools we're used to playing, but we'll have new rivals."

Among the longtime rivals who won't see each other in league are Rio Mesa, Oxnard and Pacifica. Same for Oak Park and Agoura.

Rio Mesa football coach Jim Bittner was pragmatic about the changes.

"It's still high school football," he quipped. "Quarters are still 12 minutes long."

A mix-and-match league includes historic rivals Fillmore and Santa Paula along with Agoura, Hueneme, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos.

There’s consequential news in the area’s fifth new league.

Grace Brethren is returning to the 11-man game after competing in 8-man football the past two years. The Lancers, of course, developed into a powerhouse as an 11-man entry before opting to tone down their program.

The Lancers will play an independent schedule next fall, then join Channel Islands, Nordhoff and Carpinteria as league members in 2024.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Surfer dies off UCSB campus and Goleta Beach following cardiac arrest
Goleta, CA1 day ago
The Santa Maria River and local lakes are on the rise amidst rainstorms
Guadalupe, CA1 day ago
4,000 homes could be coming to Santa Barbara County's Solomon Hills, south of Orcutt
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Pac-12 in NCAA Tournament: Arizona State Is In; UCLA Barely Misses No. 1 Seed
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
CBB world reacts to dramatic Pac-12 Tournament finish
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Tuesday Afternoon Update: Evacuation Center Opening, Road Closures, and More
Santa Barbara, CA14 hours ago
Large rock slide closes both Highway 33 lanes near Ojai
Ojai, CA10 hours ago
Men’s Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Takes Tumble in Final Rankings
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
All campuses closed Tuesday due to atmospheric rainstorms
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
UCLA Men's Basketball Earns Coveted No. 2 Seed in NCAA Tournament
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Student dies in accident during physical education class in Lawndale
Lawndale, CA1 day ago
Evacuation Orders, Flood Watch, School Closures Issued for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Yet Another Atmospheric Storm System
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Watch your step! Huge hole appears in Ventura County neighborhood
Camarillo, CA4 days ago
7-Year-Old Ejected In 5 Freeway Crash After Sharing Seatbelt, Father Arrested
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Simi Valley Man Pleads No Contest To Fatal Stabbing
Simi Valley, CA2 days ago
Clerks at Ventura County shops cited, allegedly sold alcohol to minors
Camarillo, CA9 hours ago
Burbank restaurant hit hard by shockingly high gas bill
Burbank, CA2 days ago
6 Tasty Burgers in California
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Chunk of Rancho Palos Verdes sliding into sea: Can it be stopped?
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA3 days ago
New dangers in San Bernardino Mountains amid new storm system
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Yet another storm headed for Southern California; heavy rain expected
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Two critically injured in confrontation between groups in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy