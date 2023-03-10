Check out league shakeups for area high school football programs — starting in 2024

The Camarillo High football team may have drawn the biggest challenge.

After long years of notable success in postseason but no league title since 2015, the Scorpions have been elevated into the Marmonte League for the Northern Area’s next two-year releaguing cycle in 2024-2025, or in two seasons.

New Camarillo coach Nathan Anderson, just announced as the head coach Thursday, knows what awaits his program.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” he said. “We’ve been there before, and it didn’t always go our way. We’ll all have to step up.”

Pacifica joins Camarillo as the newest members of the league widely perceived as Ventura County’s strongest circuit. Tritons coach Mike Moon has said he welcomes the move.

St. Bonaventure, Simi Valley, Oaks Christian and Bishop Diego remain as Marmonte League members. Westlake and Calabasas move out.

The shakeup in the Marmonte League was finalized by Northern Area school administrators and coaches in a meeting at Oxnard High on Thursday.

The plan formally accepted — proposed by Buena and Fillmore highs — was one of 16 winnowed down to 8, 4, 2, then one. The proposal was the the choice of 23 of 28 area schools.

It all takes affect in two seasons. The 2023 campaign will feature the same league format as last fall.

There’s a dramatic new look for all five as of yet unnamed leagues that feature schools from Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Among the top storylines:

Conejo Valley schools Westlake, Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park, split up in recent seasons, are reunited into the same league.

Administrators are thrilled.

"I'm excited," said Newbury Park athletic director Michael Godfrey. "This what we wanted. This is what we hoped for. I think this is the best outcome for all three Conejo Valley schools."

Westlake principal Jason Branham concurred.

"We were together for the longest time, then separated in recent years," he said. "We haven't always been able to play each other, and we've missed those games. This is great for our schools and great for our community."

The Conejo Valley schools join Rio Mesa, Calabasas and Santa Barbara in their new league.

Buena and Ventura remain rivals in the same circuit. They’ll compete with Oxnard, Moorpark, Oak Park and Royal.

Buena coach Ryan Bolland said logic went into the new alignment.

"It's based on data and rankings and I think the numbers are fair and equitable for everyone," he said. "We'll miss some of the schools we're used to playing, but we'll have new rivals."

Among the longtime rivals who won't see each other in league are Rio Mesa, Oxnard and Pacifica. Same for Oak Park and Agoura.

Rio Mesa football coach Jim Bittner was pragmatic about the changes.

"It's still high school football," he quipped. "Quarters are still 12 minutes long."

A mix-and-match league includes historic rivals Fillmore and Santa Paula along with Agoura, Hueneme, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos.

There’s consequential news in the area’s fifth new league.

Grace Brethren is returning to the 11-man game after competing in 8-man football the past two years. The Lancers, of course, developed into a powerhouse as an 11-man entry before opting to tone down their program.

The Lancers will play an independent schedule next fall, then join Channel Islands, Nordhoff and Carpinteria as league members in 2024.