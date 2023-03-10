Open in App
Brookings, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women to host Selection Show watch party

By Grant Sweeter,

4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 Summit League Tournament Champion South Dakota State women’s basketball team will host an NCAA Tournament Selection Show watch party Sunday at 7 p.m. at Cubby’s Sports Bar and Grill in Brookings, South Dakota. The public is invited to join the Jackrabbits as they await their seeding in the tournament.

ESPN will reveal the pairings for the 68-team field in a one-hour selection show at 7 p.m. Extended coverage will continue on ESPNU starting at 8 p.m.

The Jackrabbits will make their 11th NCAA Tournament appearance following a 28-5 season that saw a perfect 21-0 run through the Summit League regular season and championship tournament. State has won a program-record 21 straight games.

Ticket information for South Dakota State’s first tournament game will be released on Monday following the team’s destination announcement.

