Hawaii State
KHON2

Debunking detox diets and juice cleanses in Hawaii

By Kaile Hunt,

4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Have you ever thought about trying a juice cleanse or a detox diet? With spring break right around the corner many people are looking for ideas to lose weight to fit into their spring and summer swimsuits.

These types of fad diets might sound like a good idea, however according to health officials it’s more of a quick fix and the evidence behind these diets are not always beneficial.

Chrissy Miller with Maui Health spoke about the importance of avoiding these types of fad diets and instead making long-term sustainable positive changes to your diet and lifestyle instead.

She said the human body already has organs and systems that are actively working to remove and flush out toxins. So, it isn’t necessary to drink a special juice or tea to do this for you.

Many juice diets and detox trends ask that you limit the number of calories you ingest within a day. This is also harmful and can lead to slowing your metabolism which for many makes it harder to lose weight or to keep it off.

Limiting calories throughout the day can also lead to or trigger unhealthy eating habits or suffering from an eating disorder.

Miller said for those wanting to shed a few pounds before spring break there’s other diets to try than drinking juice for a week straight.

Tips to stay healthy:

  • Take a break from refined sugars
  • Give up processed foods
  • Try a plant-based diet
  • Give up alcohol for a month

Making long term healthy habits will lead to a better outcome and improve your heart health and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and heart attacks.

For more helpful information about staying healthy and getting into shape ahead of spring break head to Maui Memorial’s website.

