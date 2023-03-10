'We're creating our own story': Chippewa advances to OHSAA state championship game

DAYTON — Denny Schrock made a vow before Chippewa's rematch with Margaretta.

His team was not going to score 35 points again.

The Chipps nearly had that at halftime, as they pushed the pace and led from start to finish to beat Margaretta 60-50 in the Division III state semifinals, clinching a spot in the state championship game for the second time in program history.

Chippewa hopes to win its first state title when it takes the floor against seven-time state champ Africentric at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

"We'll see what happens," Schrock said. "They're a storybook team. But you know what? I think we're creating our own story, too."

When the Chipps and Polar Bears faced off earlier in the year, a lot was different. Neither team had its No. 1 option — Chippewa's Bel Rodriguez and Margaretta's Kylie Liebacher both missed the game due to injury. Both teams were trying to find an identity while playing without their stars. Chippewa won that one 35-25.

By the time they played in Dayton Friday afternoon, they were completely different teams. So different that Schrock didn't even watch the film from earlier in the year.

"I (watched) the district and regional games," Schrock said. "I did watch those. Those were really the only ones I really wanted to see at that point. If I watch them too long, I fall asleep, so I don't want to watch too many."

But Chippewa's philosophy didn't change. It wanted to pressure the ball defensively and push the tempo offensively, and it did just that.

"We want to go down the court and take what they give us," Schrock said. "We practiced all week on getting the ball down the court quickly. They probably thought I was nuts, but every day we started off with a 2-and-0 — rebound and get it down the court. Then we went 3-and-0 — get the ball down the court."

Rodriguez made her presence known from the jump, playing some of the best basketball of her career on the biggest stage. She had 10 points in the first four minutes, hitting all four of her shots, including two 3s. Before the Bears could catch their breath, they were trailing 16-2.

"Before the game, I took a moment to be by myself and take it all in," said Rodriguez, who finished with a game-high 16 points. "This is something myself and my teammates have worked for for years, since we've been fifth or sixth graders. I knew for us to play our best, I needed to go out there with the same confidence I've had all season.

"It is a little intimidating to come into an arena this big with this many people, but once I got into my head that it's just another game and I just needed to trust myself and what I'm capable of doing, I just kind of let it fly."

The rest of the Chipps followed. As they've done all year, all five Chippewa starters made huge contributions.

Just like in the regional final against Laurel , Jaclyn Jundzilo — one of three Chipps who never left the floor, along with Rodriguez and Sky Regan — was there to hit big shots from the outside, going 4 of 7 from deep on her way to a 13-point game.

Henegar created chaos on both ends during a 15-point, 11-rebound, seven-assist performance, knocking down four free throws late in the fourth quarter when Margaretta cut Chippewa's lead to four points.

Margaretta made its most dangerous run midway through the fourth quarter after Chippewa captured its biggest lead of the second half on a Jundzilo 3, taking a 52-40 lead with 5:26 to go. The Polar Bears answered with eight straight points in less than two minutes, cutting it to 52-48 with 3:57 left.

Shortly after Raegan Heck's 3 that made it a four-point game, Chippewa went into a stall, spreading the floor and forcing the Polar Bears to eventually foul them. Margaretta didn't make the shots it needed from there and the Chipps knocked down free throws to clinch the victory.

"It's definitely really exhausting more than anything," Keller said of playing defense when Chippewa spread the floor. "You want to get out there and you want to at least pressure them into turning it over. And then if you can't, you have to foul. And you have to do it all over again if you don't get a score."

Regan and Kendal Shiarla each added seven points in another balanced offensive game from the Chipps.

"They knew where their teammate was on just about every move they made," Margaretta coach Ray Neill said.

Margaretta had spurts where it seemed like shots just decided not to fall, but Liebacher (14 points), Lilly Edwards (13) and Keller (12) still finished in double figures and showed why the Polar Bears belonged in Dayton.

"We're not normally 19 for 60, but today we were at an unfortunate time," Neill said. "But we're going to take great memories from this and be proud."

Now, Chippewa moves on the face one of the state's most successful programs in recent history in Africentric — a team that likes to play the same kind of aggressive, uptempo style of basketball.

"You don't want to miss this one," Schrock said. "We're going to be up and down the court. Both teams. We'll see what happens."

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: 'We're creating our own story': Chippewa advances to OHSAA state championship game