How Tennessee's most vulnerable children were let down by DCS

The Department of Children's Services is at a critical moment, as a new commissioner works to turn around an agency plagued with challenges. Investigative reporter Josh Keefe explored the staffing collapse at the agency last year, how it got so bad and what state leaders are trying to do to fix it.

It's important reporting, and you can catch up on his series here:

Meanwhile, I asked Josh a few questions about the importance of the story and how his reporting came together.

Why is DCS such an important agency in state government to report on?

Josh : I think it's really important for a few reasons. The first is that it is tasked with taking care of Tennessee's most vulnerable residents, including children who have been abused and neglected. As a moral issue, I think most people care about making sure we as a society and state do the best we can to take care of those kids. And that means holding the department accountable.

But even if someone doesn't care about the well-being of these children, they should care about what happens to these kids as they grow older. The vast majority of kids who end up involved in the juvenile justice side of the department first come into contact with the department through abuse and neglect cases. And then kids in the juvenile justice side often end up in the adult prison system. So in many cases there's a pretty direct pipeline from DCS abuse and neglect cases to the prison system. As a policy issue, there are all sorts of reasons Tennesseans should care about disrupting that. And that means making sure these kids get the care and education they need to become healthy adults.

Finally, I think it's a really important agency to report on because it is a bit of a black box. Pretty much everything the department does is confidential. The reason for this is to protect the privacy of these kids, which is understandable. But we're also talking about a department that has to regularly navigate the tension between children's safety and parental rights. Unlike most criminal or civil court filings, those court proceedings are mostly secret. So the whole system is pretty closed off to outside scrutiny.

So while privacy for all involved certainly makes sense, in the aggregate it's very hard to see what the department is doing and how it is operating. This can make it hard to hold the department accountable but it also prevents the public from seeing the type of very challenging situations the department and its staff have to face.

How did you go about reporting this story?

I wanted to report on the department and their workers because I had seen some pretty alarming statistics — and heard many accounts — about staffing shortages and turnover at the agency. But I wanted to get beyond the numbers and actually talk to workers who left and understand what spurred them to do so. In Tennessee, resignation documents of state workers are public, so we filed a public records request for all of the resignation documents submitted by case managers who left the department last year. It took a long time to get them, and when we finally did get them we had to sift through a lot of documents that were essentially blank. But many case managers were pretty candid about why they were leaving in those documents. I then spent several weeks trying to contact as many of them as I could and seeing if they would talk about their experiences.

What struck you the most about what case workers said?

I think what struck me most was just how impossible the job was and how many of them recognized that and tried to do it anyway because they believed in the mission. Many were working more or less around the clock and still were nowhere near completing everything the department asked them to do. Some were essentially sacrificing their relationship with their own kids for long periods of time in order to try and do the best they could for other people's children. At a certain point, they just couldn't do it any longer.

Are there signs of change?

Fortunately, there are. The department has raised pay for case workers, hiring is ramping up and vacant positions are being filled. The department has also almost entirely eliminated the practice of putting children in its offices overnight. I think there is a fair amount of hope about new Commissioner Margie Quin. She seems to be much more communicative with the department rank and file than her predecessor Jennifer Nichols. But my reporting shows there is a feeling that it's going to take time for many of the changes she's implemented to provide relief to frontline workers. I would say there is a sense of cautious optimism among many of the people I've talked to.

