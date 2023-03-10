Kris Jenner goes platinum blond for Meghan Trainor’s new ‘Mother’ music video
By Melissa Minton,
4 days ago
Kris Jenner is everyone’s mother.
The Kardashian momager proved she’s successfully made the transition from reality personality to music video star Friday, popping up in the visuals for Meghan Trainor’s new song, fittingly titled “Mother.”
Jenner, 67, has her own Marilyn Monroe moment in a custom white Cult Gaia gown with puffy sleeves and matching gloves, along with sparkling diamond earrings, a statement necklace — and, most shockingly, a platinum blond pixie cut in place of her usual brunette coif.
Going full “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” the matriarch strikes poses on an all-pink set, lip-syncing along to lyrics like, “I am your mother / you listen to me” while flanked by dancers wearing blond wigs of their own.
Jenner later ditches her bleach-blond ‘do and joins up with Trainor, with the two women coordinating in black velvet gowns and plenty of bling.
Fans were loving the fitting cameo from pop culture’s favorite mother.
“Not Kris Jenner in Meghan’s music video 😂 this is camp and I live for it 🔥,” one person tweeted . Another said , “I love that she’s just known as being an iconic mom globally that’s just giving everything it needs to give!”
A third wrote of Trainor, “She really said “ if I’m making a #iamyourmother music video I’m having THEE MOTHER on set.”
Jenner’s actual children approved of the cheeky appearance, too. “Oh my god. I’m screaming!!!!,” wrote Khloé Kardashian on her Instagram Story. “Mom, I love you!!”
Added sister Kim, “Isn’t my mom the cutest?!”
Kourtney commented on Jenner’s post, “THAT IS MY MOTHER,” to which Khloé chimed in again, writing, “Stop it I’m f—king screaming! I am f—king screaming! Oh my god thank God. This is really my mother! How lucky am I?? Meghan Let’s be sisters.”
