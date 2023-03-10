Kris Jenner goes platinum blond for Meghan Trainor’s new ‘Mother’ music video

Kris Jenner is everyone’s mother.

The Kardashian momager proved she’s successfully made the transition from reality personality to music video star Friday, popping up in the visuals for Meghan Trainor’s new song, fittingly titled “Mother.”

Jenner, 67, has her own Marilyn Monroe moment in a custom white Cult Gaia gown with puffy sleeves and matching gloves, along with sparkling diamond earrings, a statement necklace — and, most shockingly, a platinum blond pixie cut in place of her usual brunette coif.

Going full “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” the matriarch strikes poses on an all-pink set, lip-syncing along to lyrics like, “I am your mother / you listen to me” while flanked by dancers wearing blond wigs of their own.

Months after Kim Kardashian had a Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met, it’s the momager’s turn.

Jenner later ditches her bleach-blond ‘do and joins up with Trainor, with the two women coordinating in black velvet gowns and plenty of bling.

In another scene from the fashion-filled video, Trainor — who is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Daryl Sabara — playfully flashes a sheet of sonogram photos while wearing bedazzled sunglasses.

Fans were loving the fitting cameo from pop culture’s favorite mother.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9coyY-SPIXU?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

“Not Kris Jenner in Meghan’s music video 😂 this is camp and I live for it 🔥,” one person tweeted . Another said , “I love that she’s just known as being an iconic mom globally that’s just giving everything it needs to give!”

A third wrote of Trainor, “She really said “ if I’m making a #iamyourmother music video I’m having THEE MOTHER on set.”

Jenner’s actual children approved of the cheeky appearance, too. “Oh my god. I’m screaming!!!!,” wrote Khloé Kardashian on her Instagram Story. “Mom, I love you!!”

Added sister Kim, “Isn’t my mom the cutest?!”

Trainor and Jenner matched in black velvet for another scene.

Trainor sported a series of bedazzled looks in the video.

The singer is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Daryl Sabara.

Kourtney commented on Jenner’s post, “THAT IS MY MOTHER,” to which Khloé chimed in again, writing, “Stop it I’m f—king screaming! I am f—king screaming! Oh my god thank God. This is really my mother! How lucky am I?? Meghan Let’s be sisters.”

The mom of six is a seasoned music video star by now; she previously appeared in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U Next” video , making like Amy Poehler in a pink tracksuit for the “Mean Girls”-inspired clip.

If Kim ever decides to revive her music career , perhaps her mom can make another onscreen cameo.