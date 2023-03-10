'Coming to realization moment' puts Northwest girls basketball on brink of state title

DAYTON — Northwest's girls basketball team had what head coach Kevin Lower called "a coming to realization moment" in January,

A second loss to CVCA diminished realistic hopes of a fourth straight PAC-7 title. How would Northwest's season be defined, though?

"I said 'This a crossroads,'" Lower said. "'Are we just going to kind of have fun the rest of the year? We can win 20 games and everyone will say it's a successful season. To me, that's falling short of what we can do.'"

Lower's players took his words to heart. They didn't win the PAC-7 title, but they can capture a much bigger prize Saturday when they face Cincinnati Purcell Marian for the OHSAA Division II state championship .

It's no surprise Northwest has won 17 straight games since its "coming to realization moment."

"I had the girls get together and I asked 'What is your goal, your aspirations going forward?'" Lower said. "'You decide, and I'm going to hold you to it. If it's this standard here, then I'm going to push you. You're not going to like me when I do it, but I'm going to push you to this next level.'"

A clear sign of Northwest's potential emerged at Classic in the Country in January. Lower's team beat Thornville Sheridan 39-35. Sheridan was last year's Division II state runner-up.

When the postseason heated up in the district round, Northwest established its identity, especially on defense.

"We kind of had the gauntlet of guarding teams that can put up points," Lower said. "We found a key on how we can take that away from other teams.

"That's just kind of our girls' MO now. They just go in and say 'We're gonna knock you down. We're going to let you know we're here for real. What are you going to do about it? We're going to out-physical you. We're going to out-tough you. You're either going to need the officials to call fouls or you're going to have to find your way to up your game.'

"So far we've been able to just out-tough teams the whole way through. That's a credit to the girls of getting to the wall and finding that next gear, that next step."

Northwest went into the postseason unranked. Rankings, though, are not a true indication of how good teams are. Three top-10 teams have fallen to Lower's team in the tournament. Proctorville Fairland suffered its first loss of the season in Thursday's state semifinal .

The underdog role from outsiders is a role Northwest continues to embrace.

"Kevin always tells us before the game, 'We love being the underdog because everybody kind of overlooks us,'" senior guard Ashley Cudnik said. "We can go in and play our game and just dominate from the start. It's working out pretty well for us."

Inside the locker room before Thursday's game against Fairland, Northwest didn't look at itself as an underdog.

"We fully believed we were better than Fairland the entire time," Lower said. " ... It's no discredit to them. They're an amazing team and a great team. We knew we would have to play phenomenal.

"Inside the locker room, we definitely talk about how good we actually are. These girls can back it up."

