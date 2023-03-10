Dante Halling sentenced to 45 years for opening fire on law enforcement officers

Portland, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The man arrested in 2019 for shooting at deputies and a police officer near Hagg Lake was sentenced Friday to 45 years in prison.

On Aug. 8, 2019, Dante Halling shot at five Washington County Sheriff’s deputies and one officer when they tried to arrest him near Hagg Lake.

Corporal Jeremy Braun and deputy Chris Iverson were hit and hospitalized, but have recovered.

Friday morning, a Washington County judge sentenced Halling to 45 years in prison, the maximum sentence he can receive after being found guilty on six counts of attempted murder.

Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett said a woman approached him Friday morning, saying the sentencing finally brought closure to her family.

He said Halling killed her brother in 1980 and escaped justice for his crimes until today’s sentencing.

