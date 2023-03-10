Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

Dante Halling sentenced to 45 years for opening fire on law enforcement officers

By Andrew Foran,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfn98_0lEoMgyk00

Portland, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The man arrested in 2019 for shooting at deputies and a police officer near Hagg Lake was sentenced Friday to 45 years in prison.

On Aug. 8, 2019, Dante Halling shot at five Washington County Sheriff’s deputies and one officer when they tried to arrest him near Hagg Lake.

Corporal Jeremy Braun and deputy Chris Iverson were hit and hospitalized, but have recovered.

Concerns rise as nearby shooting prompts Franklin High School to cancel classes

Friday morning, a Washington County judge sentenced Halling to 45 years in prison, the maximum sentence he can receive after being found guilty on six counts of attempted murder.

Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett said a woman approached him Friday morning, saying the sentencing finally brought closure to her family.

He said Halling killed her brother in 1980 and escaped justice for his crimes until today’s sentencing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR newsLocal Portland, OR
Wanted man arrested on charges of over 36 ID thefts in Oregon
Portland, OR7 hours ago
Vancouver man sentenced to federal prison for role in robbery, shooting
Portland, OR13 hours ago
Victim identified in Foster-Powell neighborhood homicide
Portland, OR17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Video: Ore. murder suspect captured after escaping from courthouse
Hillsboro, OR1 day ago
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED, CHARGED AFTER BUS DRIVER STABBED IN NORTHEAST PORTLAND, OREGON
Portland, OR12 hours ago
Linn County deputies investigating massive bar brawl
Lyons, OR1 day ago
Vancouver man to spend 92 months in federal prison for planning armed robbery of drug dealer
Vancouver, WA14 hours ago
TriMet bus driver stabbed in NE Portland, 2 suspects arrested
Portland, OR10 hours ago
Man shot in Tigard identified, suspect arrested for murder
Tigard, OR1 day ago
NE Marine Drive closed as police investigate deadly crash
Portland, OR12 hours ago
Law enforcement lines overpasses to welcome home deputy from Clark County Sheriff’s Office
Ridgefield, WA1 day ago
Police Investigating Open Gunfire in Hillsboro on Saturday
Hillsboro, OR1 day ago
Neighbor ‘tried my best’ when Beaverton toddler OD’d on fentanyl
Beaverton, OR9 hours ago
Troutdale man sentenced to 8 years in prison for fatally shooting girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Gresham
Gresham, OR9 hours ago
Police officer needed 2 doses of Narcan after fentanyl exposure
Portland, OR9 hours ago
Man accused of shooting, killing man in Tigard parking lot faces murder charge
Tigard, OR1 day ago
Teen, 2 stolen horses dead after car crashes into group in Dallas
Dallas, OR8 hours ago
2 in custody after home invasion, standoff in NW Portland
Portland, OR1 day ago
Suspects in the Eliot Neighborhood for Murder Are Charged
Portland, OR3 days ago
Police identify man killed in shooting near SE Portland encampment
Portland, OR1 day ago
Toddler responds to Narcan after overdosing in Beaverton, rushed to hospital
Beaverton, OR1 day ago
Shooting at Northeast Portland McDonald’s leaves 1 injured
Portland, OR1 day ago
Bullet strikes foot away from 4-year-old Gresham girl
Gresham, OR1 day ago
WATCH: Oregon murder suspect escapes courthouse in wild security video
Hillsboro, OR4 days ago
$50K reward offered after mail carrier robbed in NE Portland
Portland, OR16 hours ago
Newberg-Dundee officer taken to hospital after 'drug exposure' during emergency call
Newberg, OR1 day ago
Police: One shot, killed in Tigard parking lot, suspect detained
Tigard, OR3 days ago
Man dies after fight at Vancouver apartment
Vancouver, WA2 days ago
Suspects in NE Portland murder were in a shootout with Wilsonville cops days later
Portland, OR4 days ago
‘Smarter on crime’: MultCo DA on Portland’s 2020 protests, drug treatment court
Portland, OR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy