Open in App
Vicksburg, MS
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Man wanted for 2020 Vicksburg murder arrested in Texas

By Rachel Hernandez,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbSWi_0lEoEUca00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man wanted in connection to a 2020 Vicksburg murder case was arrested in Denton, Texas on Wednesday, March 8.

Vicksburg Daily News reported an officer pulled over Michael James Jones, 27, around 3:00 a.m. for allegedly driving suspiciously.

Man accused of burglarizing two Jackson businesses

During the stop, the officer discovered that Jones had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to the 2020 murder of Joshua Coffee.

According to the newspaper, Jones also faces drug charges because he was allegedly caught with fentanyl during the traffic stop. He’s currently being held at the Denton City Jail.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in NC, sheriff says
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Missing woman found fatally struck by car in Jackson
Jackson, MS3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crystal Springs teacher charged with molestation
Crystal Springs, MS17 hours ago
Mississippi man arrested after attacking wife and children with vehicle
Vicksburg, MS21 hours ago
2 men shot on Bowers Street in Jackson
Jackson, MS9 hours ago
Rasheem Carter’s family releases independent autopsy results
Fayette, MS17 hours ago
Conviction upheld in connection to 2017 murder of 6-year-old abducted from Jackson grocery
Jackson, MS13 hours ago
Appeal denied for man convicted as accessory in kidnapping, death of Kingston Frazier
Jackson, MS13 hours ago
Teen, 2 stolen horses dead after car crashes into group in Dallas
Dallas, TX9 hours ago
Three injured in shooting at Jackson gas station
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Appeals court affirms conviction of Dwan Wakefield in Kingston Frazier case
Jackson, MS14 hours ago
Two men injured in Monday night shooting
Jackson, MS12 hours ago
JPS student approached by man at bus stop
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Focused on Mississippi: Ricks Library
Yazoo City, MS17 hours ago
Lawsuit: Greater Jackson Arts Council leader misused funds
Jackson, MS16 hours ago
Vicksburg gets security cameras to help reduce crime
Vicksburg, MS1 day ago
Capitol police release surveillance photos of Native Coffee burglar
Jackson, MS2 days ago
The Mississippi man and his long lost daughter
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Vicksburg to install new high tech security cameras
Vicksburg, MS11 hours ago
If it could be broken, it was: Colorado woman seeks answers after finding Mississippi home of late father vandalized
Vicksburg, MS3 days ago
Man shot after fight at Vicksburg apartment
Vicksburg, MS4 days ago
Mississippi motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle accident on Saturday
Brandon, MS1 day ago
1 man dead, another injured after crash in Winston County
Brandon, MS2 days ago
Jackson mayor reacts to Supreme Court garbage decision
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Vicksburg man indicted on rape, kidnapping charges
Vicksburg, MS5 days ago
Ex-rep: Legislative plans in Mississippi are ‘Jim Crow 2.0’
Jackson, MS11 hours ago
Art, Wine and Wheels weekend returns to Ridgeland in May
Ridgeland, MS15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy